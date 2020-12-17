Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $253,814.46 and approximately $144.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00132848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00166068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00125751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00078200 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

