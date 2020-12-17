Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Volume Hits $73.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $311,653.23 and $73.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

