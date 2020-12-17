Niobium Coin (NBC) Achieves Market Cap of $311,653.23

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $311,653.23 and $73.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.