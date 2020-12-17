Nexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.68 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Nexus has a total market cap of $16.68 million and $115,739.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,189,336 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

