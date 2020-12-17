Neutron Reaches Market Cap of $105,960.11 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $105,960.11 and $8.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000357 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001554 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.