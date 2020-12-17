Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00199589 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00583859 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002741 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

