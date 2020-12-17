Neural Protocol (NRP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,935.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Neural Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded down 87.5% against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $11,295.43 and approximately $3,935.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00787388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00164729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00124622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077678 BTC.

Neural Protocol Token Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

