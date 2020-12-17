Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading Down 10.1%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) shares dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 1,482,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,075,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 790.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

