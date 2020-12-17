Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 32,644 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 32,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $114,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 66,424 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $225,841.60.

On Friday, October 2nd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 20,909 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $71,717.87.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 78,372 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $264,897.36.

On Monday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 44,595 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $142,704.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 139,317 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $443,028.06.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $89,361.50.

UEPS remained flat at $$3.55 on Wednesday. 1,032,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,365. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $201.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

