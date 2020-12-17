Nectar (NEC) Price Reaches $0.18

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Nectar has a market cap of $27.76 million and $60,474.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $32.15. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,660.92 or 0.99798053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023703 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

