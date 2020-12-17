nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.80 and last traded at $74.88. Approximately 703,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 557,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.60.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $6,306,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

