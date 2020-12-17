NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.95

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

