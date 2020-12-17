National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 77363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 653,905 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 227.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.