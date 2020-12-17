National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.40

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and traded as high as $56.92. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands.

NTIOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

