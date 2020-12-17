Nash Exchange (NEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $169,250.00

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $169,250.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005136 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Aphelion and Switcheo Network.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange's genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 tokens. Nash Exchange's official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nash Exchange's official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Nash Exchange Token Trading

Nash Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Aphelion and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

