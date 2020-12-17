Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 5.7%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. Approximately 901,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,093,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth $2,481,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth $2,352,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

