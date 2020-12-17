Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.07 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Nano has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $156.07 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,670.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.87 or 0.02962009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00424045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.01434767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00730786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00328841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

