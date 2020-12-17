Nano (NANO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.06 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Nano has a market cap of $152.26 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,663.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.29 or 0.02811896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00444502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.01353884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00700720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00329308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00028340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

