MVL Price Hits $0.0032 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. MVL has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDEX, Cashierest and UEX. In the last week, MVL has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00059406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00374532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,611,606,313 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinBene, IDCM, Cryptology, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.