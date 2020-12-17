MVL Hits Market Capitalization of $34.07 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, Cryptology, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, MVL has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00061546 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00388197 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004010 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018624 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023660 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
About MVL
Buying and Selling MVL
MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, Cashierest, IDCM, UEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
