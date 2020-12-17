MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.96

MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and traded as high as $21.11. MVB Financial shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 31,093 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MVB Financial by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 77.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 4,658.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

