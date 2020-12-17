Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $9.07. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 2,510 shares trading hands.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.