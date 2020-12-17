Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $666,435.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,154. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLI. BidaskClub raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.