MotaCoin (MOTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,273.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $217,850.79 and $3,273.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00084555 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014653 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

MotaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.