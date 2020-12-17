Moss Coin (MOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Moss Coin has a market cap of $7.44 million and $1.38 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, GOPAX and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00139368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00819163 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00167256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00081564 BTC.

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 tokens. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog

Moss Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

