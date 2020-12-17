Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

FRRVY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

