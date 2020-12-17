Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 23,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,081. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

