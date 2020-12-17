Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Stock Price Up 21.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) shares rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mohawk Group traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 961,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 625% from the average daily volume of 132,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

MWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NYSE:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

