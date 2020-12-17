Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.40. Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 229,878 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

About Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

