MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.21

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and traded as low as $23.86. MMA Capital shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 16,338 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in MMA Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MMA Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in MMA Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

