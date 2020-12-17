Mirrored United States Oil Fund (MUSO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,587.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:MUSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $30.70 or 0.00140836 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $6,587.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00140047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00817666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00168070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00403863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00131545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00081682 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 61,536 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

