Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81,191.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for about $544.63 or 0.02344762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $81,191.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00776887 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00197314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00379201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00078568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00123641 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,351 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

