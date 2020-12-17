Mirrored Apple Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,513.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for approximately $111.25 or 0.00494731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $10,513.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00133374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00794644 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00166726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00391610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00078377 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 36,514 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

