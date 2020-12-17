Mirrored Alibaba 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,569.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be purchased for about $223.37 or 0.00962627 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $2,569.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00777996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00197626 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00078523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00123782 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Token Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 11,239 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

Mirrored Alibaba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Alibaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Alibaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.