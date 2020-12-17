Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,501.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $47,501.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00133374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00794644 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00166726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00391610 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,355,756,118 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,546,551 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.