Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $62.59. 121,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,507. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,620. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.