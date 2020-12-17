MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $3.32 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $35.42 million and approximately $785,441.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00014521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00475782 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.01701352 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,679,785 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

