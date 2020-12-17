Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 113,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.67.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $662,820.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 241,072 shares of company stock worth $1,568,540.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

