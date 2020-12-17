MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 2.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.33 and last traded at $69.67. 389,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120,997% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs makes up about 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.78% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.