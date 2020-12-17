MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.55. 3,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

