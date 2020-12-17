Metric Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,701.00 (METRIC)

Metric (CURRENCY:METRIC) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Metric has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metric token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metric has a market cap of $123,361.66 and approximately $7,701.00 worth of Metric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

Metric Token Profile

Metric’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,425 tokens. The official message board for Metric is medium.com/@BUILD_Finance . Metric’s official website is metric.exchange

Metric Token Trading

Metric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

