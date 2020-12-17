Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $164,433.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.43 or 0.02925003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,487,135 coins and its circulating supply is 79,487,030 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

