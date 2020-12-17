Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.51 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $174,067.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $645.06 or 0.02812071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,492,047 coins and its circulating supply is 79,491,942 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

