Metal Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.76 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00394134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

