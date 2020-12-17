MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.01

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.01 and traded as high as $134.80. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at $133.25, with a volume of 331,343 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €132.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.16.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.