Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 77.2% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 77.2% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $233,635.78 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00472335 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.01548567 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.