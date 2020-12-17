Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,283.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $230,586.87 and $2,283.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00476478 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.01737950 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

