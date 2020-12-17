MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 8.9% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $338,735.15 and approximately $49,367.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

