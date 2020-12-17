Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan Sells 14,436 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $493,422.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MDLA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 222.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 789.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 921,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth $22,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.