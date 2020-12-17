Mchain Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $45,612.48 and $240.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mchain has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002362 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007002 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.